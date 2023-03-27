The property located at 35357 Ramsgate Road in Sea Ranch was sold on March 3, 2023 for $1,260,000, or $825 per square foot. The house, built in 1977, has an interior space of 1,527 square feet. The property features three bedrooms and two baths. The unit sits on a 0.6-acre lot.

