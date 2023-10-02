Single-family residence sells in Sea Ranch for $2.5 million

A spacious house located at 120 Pelican Court in Sea Ranch has new owners.

The 2,412-square-foot property, built in 1990, was sold on Sept. 13, 2023. The $2,450,000 purchase price works out to $1,016 per square foot. This two-story home has two bedrooms and two baths. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the house features a detached two-car garage, providing ample room for vehicles and storage needs.

Other houses have recently been purchased nearby:

On Sea Drift in The Sea Ranch in August 2023 a 2,268-square-foot home was sold for $1,200,000, a price per square foot of $529. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 2,385-square-foot home at 40450 Leeward Road in The Sea Ranch sold in February 2023 for $1,995,000, a price per square foot of $836. The home has 3 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

In April 2023, a 978-square-foot home on Seal Rock Reach in The Sea Ranch sold for $1,300,000, a price per square foot of $1,329. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

