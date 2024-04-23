Single-family residence sells in Sea Ranch for $3.1 million

A 2,339-square-foot house built in 1999 has changed hands.

The spacious property located at 37859 Breaker Reach in Sea Ranch was sold on April 3, 2024, for $3,100,000, or $1,325 per square foot.

The layout of this two-story house includes three bedrooms and two baths. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with central heating. In addition, the home features an attached garage. The property sits on a 0.4-acre lot.

