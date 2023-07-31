Single-family residence sells in Sea Ranch for $960,000

A 796-square-foot house built in 1975 has changed hands. The property located at 36688 Timber Ridge Road in Sea Ranch was sold on July 10, 2023. The $960,000 purchase price works out to $1,206 per square foot. The layout of this single-story house includes two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. In addition, the house comes with a detached garage. Situated on a spacious 0.8-acre lot, the property offers ample outdoor space.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

In March 2023, a 2,597-square-foot home on Drovers Close in The Sea Ranch sold for $1,102,500, a price per square foot of $425. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Sea Ridge Road in The Sea Ranch in May 2023 a 1,801-square-foot home was sold for $995,000, a price per square foot of $552. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 918-square-foot home at 35966 Sea Ridge Road in The Sea Ranch sold in December 2022 for $825,000, a price per square foot of $899. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.