Single-family residence sells in Sea Ranch for $985,000

The property located at 10092 Sorcerer Wood in Sea Ranch was sold on April 2, 2024.

The $985,000 purchase price works out to $668 per square foot.

The house, built in 1979, has an interior space of 1,474 square feet.

This two-story house has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Outside, the home presents roofing composed of composition shingles materials. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the house features three parking spots, providing ample room for multiple vehicles. The property sits on a 0.5-acre lot.

Other houses have recently been purchased nearby:

In July 2023, a 796-square-foot home on Timber Ridge Road in The Sea Ranch sold for $960,000, a price per square foot of $1,206. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,347-square-foot home at 36722 Timber Ridge Road in The Sea Ranch sold in August 2023 for $945,000, a price per square foot of $702. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Spring mdw. in The Sea Ranch in October 2023 a 1,858-square-foot home was sold for $2,110,000, a price per square foot of $1,136. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.