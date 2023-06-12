Single-family residence sells in Sea Ranch for $995,000

A house located at 36066 Sea Ridge Road in Sea Ranch has new owners. The 1,801-square-foot property, built in 1999, was sold on May 19, 2023. The $995,000 purchase price works out to $552 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.5-acre lot.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

On Sea Ridge Road in The Sea Ranch in December 2022 a 918-square-foot home was sold for $825,000, a price per square foot of $899.

A 2,482-square-foot home at 35433 Fly Cloud Road in The Sea Ranch sold in December 2022 for $1,150,000, a price per square foot of $463.

In March 2023, a 2,597-square-foot home on Drovers Close in The Sea Ranch sold for $1,102,500, a price per square foot of $425.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.