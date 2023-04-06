Single-family residence sells in Sebastopol for $900,000

A 1,683-square-foot house built in 1978 has changed hands. The property located at 257 Washington Court in Sebastopol was sold on March 7, 2023. The $900,000 purchase price works out to $535 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms, two baths, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 0.3-acre lot.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

On Stich Lane in Sebastopol in February 2023 a 1,064-square-foot home was sold for $690,000, a price per square foot of $648.

In February 2023, a 1,366-square-foot home on Pleasant Hill Avenue in Sebastopol sold for $895,000, a price per square foot of $655.

A 1,294-square-foot home at 322 Springdale Street in Sebastopol sold in January 2023 for $1,130,000, a price per square foot of $873.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.