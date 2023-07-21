Single-family residence sells in Windsor for $1.2 million

A 3,243-square-foot house built in 1991 has changed hands. The spacious property located at 1005 Elsbree Lane in Windsor was sold on June 30, 2023. The $1,230,000 purchase price works out to $379 per square foot. This two-story house offers a spacious layout with five bedrooms and three bathrooms. The home's exterior showcases roofing materials crafted from wood shake roofing / shingles. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the home provides an attached two-car garage, granting ample space for parking and storage purposes. The property occupies a sizable 7,405-square-foot lot which provides abundant outdoor space, including a pool.

Other houses have recently been sold nearby:

In April 2023, a 1,203-square-foot home on Rio Camino Court in Windsor sold for $765,000, a price per square foot of $636. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 2,221-square-foot home at 9591 Kristine Way in Windsor sold in May 2023 for $810,000, a price per square foot of $365. The home has 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Gertrude Drive in Windsor in March 2023 a 1,935-square-foot home was sold for $800,000, a price per square foot of $413. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.