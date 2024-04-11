Single-family residence sells in Windsor for $1.5 million

1107 Jennifer Lane (Google Street View)

A spacious house located at 1107 Jennifer Lane in Windsor has new owners.

The 2,926-square-foot property, built in 1995, was sold on March 20, 2024.

The $1,465,000 purchase price works out to $501 per square foot.

This two-story home provides a generous living space with its five bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. In addition to its 10,018-square-foot lot size, the property's backyard offers a pool.

Additional houses that have recently changed hands close by include:

On Elsbree Lane in Windsor in June 2023 a 3,243-square-foot home was sold for $1,300,000, a price per square foot of $401. The home has 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 2,381-square-foot home at 1079 Elsbree Lane in Windsor sold in September 2023 for $925,000, a price per square foot of $388. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In October 2023, a 3,243-square-foot home on Jessie Court in Windsor sold for $1,190,000, a price per square foot of $367. The home has 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.