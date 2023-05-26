Single-family residence sells in Windsor for $1.6 million

A spacious house located at 211 Grove Street in Windsor has new owners. The 2,567-square-foot property, built in 1990, was sold on May 3, 2023. The $1,625,000 purchase price works out to $633 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a garage as well as three parking spaces. The unit sits on a 0.4-acre lot.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

On Gemini Drive in Windsor in December 2022 a 1,056-square-foot home was sold for $570,000, a price per square foot of $540.

A 1,312-square-foot home at 9762 Dawn Way in Windsor sold in April 2023 for $675,000, a price per square foot of $514.

In May 2023, a 1,748-square-foot home on Walten Way in Windsor sold for $800,000, a price per square foot of $458.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.