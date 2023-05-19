Single-family residence sells in Windsor for $660,000

A 1,499-square-foot house built in 1998 has changed hands. The property located at 807 Fred Waring Court in Windsor was sold on May 2, 2023, for $660,000, or $440 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an attached garage as well as two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 3,920-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

A 1,262-square-foot home at 830 Pulteney Place in Windsor sold in April 2023 for $650,000, a price per square foot of $515.

On Lakewood Drive in Windsor in February 2023 a 1,485-square-foot home was sold for $720,000, a price per square foot of $485.

In January 2023, a 1,400-square-foot home on Lazy Creek Drive in Windsor sold for $750,000, a price per square foot of $536.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.