Single-family residence sells in Windsor for $749,000

The property located at 8425 Old Oak Road in Windsor was sold on March 21, 2023 for $749,000, or $381 per square foot. The house, built in 2000, has an interior space of 1,966 square feet. The property features three bedrooms and three baths. It sits on a 3,920-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

On Foppiano Way in Windsor in March 2023 a 2,540-square-foot home was sold for $950,000, a price per square foot of $374.

A 1,234-square-foot home at 432 Duncan Drive in Windsor sold in January 2023 for $595,000, a price per square foot of $482.

In December 2022, a 1,698-square-foot home on Cock Robin Avenue in Windsor sold for $730,000, a price per square foot of $430.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.