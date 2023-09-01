Single-family residence sells in Windsor for $764,000

A house located at 8186 Luisa Way in Windsor has new owners. The 1,379-square-foot property, built in 2007, was sold on Aug. 9, 2023, for $764,000, or $554 per square foot. The layout of this single-story house includes three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. Additionally, the house includes an attached two-car garage.

Other houses have recently been sold nearby:

A 1,476-square-foot home at 8039 Leno Drive in Windsor sold in May 2023 for $760,000, a price per square foot of $515. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In April 2023, a 1,337-square-foot home on Seghesio Way in Windsor sold for $731,500, a price per square foot of $547. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Vintage Greens Drive in Windsor in August 2023 a 1,912-square-foot home was sold for $775,000, a price per square foot of $405. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.