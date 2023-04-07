Single-family residence sells in Windsor for $835,000

A 2,030-square-foot house built in 1989 has changed hands. The spacious property located at 9529 Jessica Drive in Windsor was sold on March 14, 2023. The $835,000 purchase price works out to $411 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a garage, and one parking space. The unit sits on a 6,534-square-foot lot.

Other houses have recently changed hands nearby:

On Lazy Creek Drive in Windsor in January 2023 a 1,400-square-foot home was sold for $750,000, a price per square foot of $536.

In January 2023, a 2,929-square-foot home on Lakewood Drive in Windsor sold for $1,650,000, a price per square foot of $563.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.