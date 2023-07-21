Single-family residence sells in Windsor for $849,000

A house located at 9575 Wellington Circle in Windsor has new owners. The 1,990-square-foot property, built in 1990, was sold on July 3, 2023, for $849,000, or $427 per square foot. This two-story home provides a generous living space with its four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. In addition, the home comes with a two-car garage, allowing for convenient vehicle storage and additional storage space. The property encompasses a generous 5,662 square feet of land.

Other houses have recently been sold nearby:

A 1,782-square-foot home at 9449 Wellington Circle in Windsor sold in January 2023 for $525,000, a price per square foot of $295. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Gemini Drive in Windsor in December 2022 a 1,056-square-foot home was sold for $570,000, a price per square foot of $540. The home has 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

In February 2023, a 1,528-square-foot home on Hampshire Lane in Windsor sold for $785,000, a price per square foot of $514. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.