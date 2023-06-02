Single-family residence sells in Windsor for $850,000

A house located at 6441 Yale Street in Windsor has a new owner. The 1,888-square-foot property, built in 1988, was sold on May 12, 2023, for $850,000, or $450 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 5,662-square-foot lot.

Other houses have recently changed hands nearby:

In March 2023, a 2,914-square-foot home on Anish Way in Windsor sold for $900,000, a price per square foot of $309.

On Deanna Place in Windsor in May 2023 a 2,143-square-foot home was sold for $912,000, a price per square foot of $426.

A 1,966-square-foot home at 114 Summer Wheat Drive in Windsor sold in March 2023 for $731,000, a price per square foot of $372.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.