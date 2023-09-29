Single-family residence sells in Windsor for $860,000

1403 Birdie Drive (Google Street View)

A house located at 1403 Birdie Drive in Windsor has new owners.

The 1,827-square-foot property, built in 1999, was sold on Sept. 15, 2023. The $860,000 purchase price works out to $471 per square foot. This single-story house provides a generous living space with its four bedrooms and two baths. Inside, there is a fireplace.

Other houses have recently been purchased nearby:

A 2,631-square-foot home at 1174 Mitchell Lane in Windsor sold in June 2023 for $925,000, a price per square foot of $352. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Birdie Drive in Windsor in August 2023 a 2,453-square-foot home was sold for $900,000, a price per square foot of $367. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In January 2023, a 1,760-square-foot home on Mitchell Lane in Windsor sold for $825,000, a price per square foot of $469. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.