Single-family residence sells in Windsor for $925,000

1079 Elsbree Lane (Google Street View)

A spacious house located at 1079 Elsbree Lane in Windsor has new owners.

The 2,381-square-foot property, built in 1992, was sold on Sept. 18, 2023, for $925,000, or $388 per square foot. This single-story home presents a roomy floor plan, featuring four bedrooms and two baths. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

On Rachael Lane in Windsor in September 2023 a 2,060-square-foot home was sold for $974,000, a price per square foot of $473. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 3,243-square-foot home at 1005 Elsbree Lane in Windsor sold in June 2023 for $1,230,000, a price per square foot of $379. The home has 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In April 2023, a 1,203-square-foot home on Rio Camino Court in Windsor sold for $765,000, a price per square foot of $636. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.