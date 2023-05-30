Top 10 most expensive homes sold in Cloverdale in the past 3 weeks

A house in Cloverdale that sold for $760,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Cloverdale in the past three weeks.

In total, 10 residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past three weeks, with an average price of $615,850. The average price per square foot ended up at $385.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded from the week of May. 8 to the week of May 28 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

10. $260,000-condominium at 133 Vista View Drive

The property at 133 Vista View Drive in Cloverdale has new owners. The price was $260,000. The condominium was built in 1985 and has a living area of 713 square feet. The price per square foot is $365.

142 Allen Avenue, Cloverdale, CA (Google Street View)

9. $490,000-detached house at 142 Allen Ave.

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 142 Allen Ave. In Cloverdale. The price was $490,000 and the new owners took over the house in May. The house was built in 1955 and the living area totals 1,268 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $386.

8. $610,000-single-family residence at 579 School Street

The 1,223 square-foot detached house at 579 School Street in Cloverdale has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in May and the total purchase price was $610,000, $499 per square foot. The house was built in 1975.

438 Josephine Drive, Cloverdale, CA (Google Street View)

7. $622,000-single-family house at 438 Josephine Drive

The sale of the single family residence at 438 Josephine Drive in Cloverdale has been finalized. The price was $622,000, and the new owners took over the house in May. The house was built in 1976 and has a living area of 1,364 square feet. The price per square foot was $456.

109 Timber Ridge Court, Cloverdale, CA (Google Street View)

6. $639,000-single-family home at 109 Timber Ridge Court

The 1,428 square-foot detached house at 109 Timber Ridge Court in Cloverdale has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in May and the total purchase price was $639,000, $447 per square foot. The house was built in 2005.

439 Merlot Drive, Cloverdale, CA (Google Street View)

5. $665,000-detached house at 439 Merlot Drive

The property at 439 Merlot Drive in Cloverdale has new owners. The price was $665,000. The house was built in 2002 and has a living area of 1,795 square feet. The price per square foot is $370.

105 Del Webb Drive, Cloverdale, CA (Google Street View)

4. $680,000-single-family residence at 105 Del Webb Drive

The sale of the single-family residence at 105 Del Webb Drive in Cloverdale has been finalized. The price was $680,000, and the house changed hands in April. The house was built in 1999 and has a living area of 2,056 square feet. The price per square foot was $331.

106 Wisteria Circle, Cloverdale, CA (Google Street View)

3. $682,500-single-family house at 106 Wisteria Circle

The property at 106 Wisteria Circle in Cloverdale has new owners. The price was $682,500. The house was built in 1998 and has a living area of 1,750 square feet. The price per square foot is $390.

107 Primrose Lane, Cloverdale, CA (Google Street View)

2. $750,000-single-family home at 107 Primrose Lane

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 107 Primrose Lane in Cloverdale. The price was $750,000 and the new owners took over the house in May. The house was built in 2003 and the living area totals 2,116 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $354.

1. $760,000-single-family house at 110 Oakbrook Lane

The property at 110 Oakbrook Lane in Cloverdale has new owners. The price was $760,000. The house was built in 1989 and has a living area of 2,266 square feet. The price per square foot is $335.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.