Top 10 most expensive homes sold in Petaluma in the past 2 weeks

A house that sold for $1.4 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Petaluma in the past two weeks.

In total, 11 residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past two weeks, with an average price of $906,591. The average price per square foot ended up at $516.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded from the week of Apr. 15 to the week of April 27 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

317 11th Street, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

10. $704K, single-family home at 317 11th Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 317 11th Street in Petaluma. The price was $704,000 and the new owners took over the house in April. The house was built in 1900 and the living area totals 854 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $824.

101 Edith Street, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

9. $711K, single-family house at 101 Edith Street

The 1,044 square-foot single-family home at 101 Edith Street in Petaluma has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in April and the total purchase price was $710,500, $681 per square foot. The house was built in 1948.

1259 Marian Way, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

8. $830K, single-family residence at 1259 Marian Way

The property at 1259 Marian Way in Petaluma has new owners. The price was $830,000. The house was built in 1964 and has a living area of 1,422 square feet. The price per square foot is $584.

1020 Aspen Way, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

7. $860K, single-family residence at 1020 Aspen Way

The property at 1020 Aspen Way in Petaluma has new owners. The price was $860,000. The house was built in 1970 and has a living area of 1,505 square feet. The price per square foot is $571.

109 F Street, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

6. $910K, condominium at 109 F Street

The sale of a condominium at 109 F Street in Petaluma has been finalized. The price was $910,000, and the new owners took over the condominium in April. The condominium was built in 2008 and has a living area of 1,855 square feet. The price per square foot was $491.

1767 Tessa Way, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

5. $940K, single-family house at 1767 Tessa Way

The sale of the single-family residence at 1767 Tessa Way in Petaluma has been finalized. The price was $940,000, and the new owners took over the house in April. The house was built in 2006 and has a living area of 2,144 square feet. The price per square foot was $438.

1270 Saint Andrew Court, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

4. $950K, single-family home at 1270 Saint Andrew Court

The 2,136 square-foot single-family home at 1270 Saint Andrew Court in Petaluma has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in April and the total purchase price was $950,000, $445 per square foot. The house was built in 1971.

6 Turquoise Court, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

3. $958K, single-family house at 6 Turquoise Court

The 2,510 square-foot single-family house at 6 Turquoise Court in Petaluma has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in April and the total purchase price was $958,000, $382 per square foot. The house was built in 2011.

1007 Mountain View Avenue, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

2. $1.1 million, single-family home at 1007 Mountain View Ave.

The 1,461 square-foot single-family residence at 1007 Mountain View Ave. in Petaluma has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in April and the total purchase price was $1,110,000, $760 per square foot. The house was built in 1956.

411 E Street, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

1. $1.4 million, single-family residence at 411 E Street

A sale has been finalized for the detached house at 411 E Street in Petaluma. The price was $1,350,000 and the new owners took over the house in April. The house was built in 1888 and the living area totals 2,503 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $539.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.