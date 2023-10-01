Top 10 most expensive homes sold in Petaluma last week

A house that sold for $2.1 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Petaluma in the past week.

In total, 12 residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $1.1 million. The average price per square foot ended up at $524.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Sep. 17 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

702 Mayflower Street, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

10. $805,000, single-family home at 702 Mayflower Street

The 1,669 square-foot single-family house at 702 Mayflower Street in Petaluma has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in September and the total purchase price was $805,000, $482 per square foot. The house was built in 1995.

411 E Street, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

9. $847,000, single-family house at 411 E Street

The property at 411 E Street in Petaluma has new owners. The price was $847,000. The house was built in 1888 and has a living area of 2,503 square feet. The price per square foot is $338.

413 Fair Street, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

8. $928,500, detached house at 413 Fair Street

The 1,775 square-foot detached house at 413 Fair Street in Petaluma has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in September and the total purchase price was $928,500, $523 per square foot. The house was built in 1968.

1709 Orinda Court, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

7. $930,000, single-family residence at 1709 Orinda Court

The property at 1709 Orinda Court in Petaluma has new owners. The price was $930,000. The house was built in 1969 and has a living area of 1,590 square feet. The price per square foot is $585.

1068 Wren Drive, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

6. $1.1 million, detached house at 1068 Wren Drive

The sale of the detached house at 1068 Wren Drive in Petaluma has been finalized. The price was $1,080,000, and the house changed hands in September. The house was built in 1983 and has a living area of 1,694 square feet. The price per square foot was $638.

204 Sunnyslope Avenue, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

5. $1.1 million, single-family residence at 204 Sunnyslope Ave.

A sale has been finalized for the detached house at 204 Sunnyslope Ave. in Petaluma. The price was $1,120,000 and the new owners took over the house in September. The house was built in 1932 and the living area totals 1,650 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $679.

313 Black Oak Drive, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

4. $1.4 million, single-family home at 313 Black Oak Drive

The sale of the single family residence at 313 Black Oak Drive in Petaluma has been finalized. The price was $1,365,000, and the new owners took over the house in September. The house was built in 1993 and has a living area of 2,274 square feet. The price per square foot was $600.

173 Grevillia Drive, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

3. $1.4 million, single-family house at 173 Grevillia Drive

The 2,514 square-foot single-family house at 173 Grevillia Drive in Petaluma has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in September and the total purchase price was $1,375,000, $547 per square foot. The house was built in 1994.

921 Elm Drive, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

2. $1.5 million, detached house at 921 Elm Drive

The property at 921 Elm Drive in Petaluma has new owners. The price was $1,535,000. The house was built in 2006 and has a living area of 2,632 square feet. The price per square foot is $583.

206 Sunnyslope Avenue, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

1. $2.1 million, single-family residence at 206 Sunnyslope Ave.

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 206 Sunnyslope Ave. in Petaluma. The price was $2,075,000 and the new owners took over the house in September. The house was built in 1900 and the living area totals 4,824 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $430.

