Top 10 most expensive homes sold in Petaluma last week

A house in Petaluma that sold for $2 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Petaluma in the past week.

In total, 14 residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $954,857. The average price per square foot was $579.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of April 30 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

10. $815,000-single-family home at 349 Bond Avenue

The property at 349 Bond Avenue in Petaluma has new owners. The price was $815,000. The house was built in 1979 and has a living area of 1,470 square feet. The price per square foot is $554.

203 Webster Street, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

9. $925,000-single-family residence at 203 Webster Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 203 Webster Street in Petaluma. The price was $925,000 and the new owners took over the house in April. The house was built in 1919 and the living area totals 855 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $1,082.

16 Park Avenue, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

8. $950,000-single-family house at 16 Park Avenue

The sale of the single-family home at 16 Park Avenue in Petaluma has been finalized. The price was $950,000, and the new owners took over the house in April. The house was built in 1900 and has a living area of 1,977 square feet. The price per square foot was $481.

1806 Pembridge Street, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

7. $990,000-detached house at 1806 Pembridge Street

The 2,088 square-foot single-family home at 1806 Pembridge Street in Petaluma has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in April and the total purchase price was $990,000, $474 per square foot. The house was built in 1993.

251 Cherry Street, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

6. $1 million-single-family house at 251 Cherry Street

The sale of the single family residence at 251 Cherry Street in Petaluma has been finalized. The price was $1,000,000, and the new owners took over the house in April. The house was built in 1990 and has a living area of 1,924 square feet. The price per square foot was $520.

974 Quarry Street, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

5. $1 million-single-family residence at 974 Quarry Street

The 1,639 square-foot single-family home at 974 Quarry Street in Petaluma has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in April and the total purchase price was $1,005,000, $613 per square foot. The house was built in 1997.

1838 Ingram Way, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

4. $1 million-detached house at 1838 Ingram Way

The property at 1838 Ingram Way in Petaluma has new owners. The price was $1,007,000. The house was built in 2001 and has a living area of 1,745 square feet. The price per square foot is $577.

612 Prospect Street, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

3. $1.1 million-single-family home at 612 Prospect Street

The property at 612 Prospect Street in Petaluma has new owners. The price was $1,090,000. The house was built in 1928 and has a living area of 1,118 square feet. The price per square foot is $975.

2. $1.2 million-single-family home at 5405 Pt Reyes Petaluma Road

The sale of the single family residence at 5405 Pt Reyes Petaluma Road in Petaluma has been finalized. The price was $1,200,000, and the new owners took over the house in April. The house was built in 1900 and has a living area of 980 square feet. The price per square foot was $1,224.

1301 Schuman Lane, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

1. $2 million-single-family house at 1301 Schuman Lane

The 2,885 square-foot single-family house at 1301 Schuman Lane in Petaluma has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in April and the total purchase price was $1,952,000, $677 per square foot. The house was built in 1955.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.