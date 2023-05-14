Top 10 most expensive homes sold in Petaluma last week
A house in Petaluma that sold for $2 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Petaluma in the past week.
In total, 14 residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $954,857. The average price per square foot was $579.
The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of April 30 even if the property may have been sold earlier.
10. $815,000-single-family home at 349 Bond Avenue
The property at 349 Bond Avenue in Petaluma has new owners. The price was $815,000. The house was built in 1979 and has a living area of 1,470 square feet. The price per square foot is $554.
9. $925,000-single-family residence at 203 Webster Street
A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 203 Webster Street in Petaluma. The price was $925,000 and the new owners took over the house in April. The house was built in 1919 and the living area totals 855 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $1,082.
8. $950,000-single-family house at 16 Park Avenue
The sale of the single-family home at 16 Park Avenue in Petaluma has been finalized. The price was $950,000, and the new owners took over the house in April. The house was built in 1900 and has a living area of 1,977 square feet. The price per square foot was $481.
7. $990,000-detached house at 1806 Pembridge Street
The 2,088 square-foot single-family home at 1806 Pembridge Street in Petaluma has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in April and the total purchase price was $990,000, $474 per square foot. The house was built in 1993.
6. $1 million-single-family house at 251 Cherry Street
The sale of the single family residence at 251 Cherry Street in Petaluma has been finalized. The price was $1,000,000, and the new owners took over the house in April. The house was built in 1990 and has a living area of 1,924 square feet. The price per square foot was $520.
5. $1 million-single-family residence at 974 Quarry Street
The 1,639 square-foot single-family home at 974 Quarry Street in Petaluma has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in April and the total purchase price was $1,005,000, $613 per square foot. The house was built in 1997.
4. $1 million-detached house at 1838 Ingram Way
The property at 1838 Ingram Way in Petaluma has new owners. The price was $1,007,000. The house was built in 2001 and has a living area of 1,745 square feet. The price per square foot is $577.
3. $1.1 million-single-family home at 612 Prospect Street
The property at 612 Prospect Street in Petaluma has new owners. The price was $1,090,000. The house was built in 1928 and has a living area of 1,118 square feet. The price per square foot is $975.
2. $1.2 million-single-family home at 5405 Pt Reyes Petaluma Road
The sale of the single family residence at 5405 Pt Reyes Petaluma Road in Petaluma has been finalized. The price was $1,200,000, and the new owners took over the house in April. The house was built in 1900 and has a living area of 980 square feet. The price per square foot was $1,224.
1. $2 million-single-family house at 1301 Schuman Lane
The 2,885 square-foot single-family house at 1301 Schuman Lane in Petaluma has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in April and the total purchase price was $1,952,000, $677 per square foot. The house was built in 1955.
This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.
