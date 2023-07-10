Top 10 most expensive homes sold in Santa Rosa last week

A house in Santa Rosa that sold for $1.1 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Santa Rosa in the past week.

In total, 28 residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $696,214. The average price per square foot ended up at $462.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of July 2 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

4771 Granada Drive, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

10. $800,000-single-family residence at 4771 Granada Drive

The property at 4771 Granada Drive in Santa Rosa has new owners. The price was $800,000. The house was built in 1957 and has a living area of 1,410 square feet. The price per square foot is $567.

1124 Lanewood Way, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

9. $820,000-detached house at 1124 Lanewood Way

The sale of the single family residence at 1124 Lanewood Way in Santa Rosa has been finalized. The price was $820,000, and the new owners took over the house in June. The house was built in 1972 and has a living area of 1,709 square feet. The price per square foot was $480.

1596 Wright Street, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

8. $835,000-single-family house at 1596 Wright Street

The 1,498 square-foot detached house at 1596 Wright Street in Santa Rosa has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in June and the total purchase price was $835,000, $557 per square foot. The house was built in 1940.

7. $856,000-single-family home at 205 Belhaven Circle

The 1,870 square-foot single-family house at 205 Belhaven Circle in Santa Rosa has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in June and the total purchase price was $856,000, $458 per square foot. The house was built in 1972.

1247 Martha Way, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

6. $895,000-single-family home at 1247 Martha Way

The property at 1247 Martha Way in Santa Rosa has new owners. The price was $895,000. The house was built in 1961 and has a living area of 2,333 square feet. The price per square foot is $384.

3216 Terra Linda Drive, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

5. $930,000-single-family residence at 3216 Terra Linda Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 3216 Terra Linda Drive in Santa Rosa. The price was $930,000 and the new owners took over the house in June. The house was built in 1964 and the living area totals 2,076 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $448.

2404 Kamloops Court, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

4. $951,000-single-family house at 2404 Kamloops Court

The sale of the single-family home at 2404 Kamloops Court in Santa Rosa has been finalized. The price was $951,000, and the new owners took over the house in June. The house was built in 1983 and has a living area of 2,340 square feet. The price per square foot was $406.

1458 Great Heron Drive, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

3. $1 million-detached house at 1458 Great Heron Drive

The sale of the detached house at 1458 Great Heron Drive in Santa Rosa has been finalized. The price was $1,010,000, and the house changed hands in June. The house was built in 2001 and has a living area of 2,182 square feet. The price per square foot was $463.

5766 Desoto Drive, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

2. $1 million-detached house at 5766 Desoto Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 5766 Desoto Drive in Santa Rosa. The price was $1,025,000 and the new owners took over the house in June. The house was built in 1999 and the living area totals 2,182 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $470.

421 Oak Point Court, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

1. $1.1 million-single-family residence at 421 Oak Point Court

The sale of the single family residence at 421 Oak Point Court in Santa Rosa has been finalized. The price was $1,135,000, and the new owners took over the house in June. The house was built in 1978 and has a living area of 1,828 square feet. The price per square foot was $621.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.