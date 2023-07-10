Top 10 most expensive homes sold in Santa Rosa last week
A house in Santa Rosa that sold for $1.1 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Santa Rosa in the past week.
In total, 28 residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $696,214. The average price per square foot ended up at $462.
The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of July 2 even if the property may have been sold earlier.
10. $800,000-single-family residence at 4771 Granada Drive
The property at 4771 Granada Drive in Santa Rosa has new owners. The price was $800,000. The house was built in 1957 and has a living area of 1,410 square feet. The price per square foot is $567.
9. $820,000-detached house at 1124 Lanewood Way
The sale of the single family residence at 1124 Lanewood Way in Santa Rosa has been finalized. The price was $820,000, and the new owners took over the house in June. The house was built in 1972 and has a living area of 1,709 square feet. The price per square foot was $480.
8. $835,000-single-family house at 1596 Wright Street
The 1,498 square-foot detached house at 1596 Wright Street in Santa Rosa has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in June and the total purchase price was $835,000, $557 per square foot. The house was built in 1940.
7. $856,000-single-family home at 205 Belhaven Circle
The 1,870 square-foot single-family house at 205 Belhaven Circle in Santa Rosa has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in June and the total purchase price was $856,000, $458 per square foot. The house was built in 1972.
6. $895,000-single-family home at 1247 Martha Way
The property at 1247 Martha Way in Santa Rosa has new owners. The price was $895,000. The house was built in 1961 and has a living area of 2,333 square feet. The price per square foot is $384.
5. $930,000-single-family residence at 3216 Terra Linda Drive
A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 3216 Terra Linda Drive in Santa Rosa. The price was $930,000 and the new owners took over the house in June. The house was built in 1964 and the living area totals 2,076 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $448.
4. $951,000-single-family house at 2404 Kamloops Court
The sale of the single-family home at 2404 Kamloops Court in Santa Rosa has been finalized. The price was $951,000, and the new owners took over the house in June. The house was built in 1983 and has a living area of 2,340 square feet. The price per square foot was $406.
3. $1 million-detached house at 1458 Great Heron Drive
The sale of the detached house at 1458 Great Heron Drive in Santa Rosa has been finalized. The price was $1,010,000, and the house changed hands in June. The house was built in 2001 and has a living area of 2,182 square feet. The price per square foot was $463.
2. $1 million-detached house at 5766 Desoto Drive
A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 5766 Desoto Drive in Santa Rosa. The price was $1,025,000 and the new owners took over the house in June. The house was built in 1999 and the living area totals 2,182 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $470.
1. $1.1 million-single-family residence at 421 Oak Point Court
The sale of the single family residence at 421 Oak Point Court in Santa Rosa has been finalized. The price was $1,135,000, and the new owners took over the house in June. The house was built in 1978 and has a living area of 1,828 square feet. The price per square foot was $621.
This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.
