Top 10 most expensive homes sold in Santa Rosa last week

A house in Santa Rosa that sold for $1.7 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Santa Rosa in the past week.

In total, 34 residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $843,441. The average price per square foot ended up at $459.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Aug. 13 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1108 Orchard Street, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

10. $950,000-detached house at 1108 Orchard Street

The property at 1108 Orchard Street in Santa Rosa has new owners. The price was $950,000. The house was built in 1999 and has a living area of 2,210 square feet. The price per square foot is $430.

2550 Del Rosa Avenue, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

9. $965,000-single-family house at 2550 Del Rosa Ave.

The 2,456 square-foot detached house at 2550 Del Rosa Ave. in Santa Rosa has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in August and the total purchase price was $965,000, $393 per square foot. The house was built in 1970.

804 Sentinel Court, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

8. $990,000-single-family home at 804 Sentinel Court

The sale of the single family residence at 804 Sentinel Court in Santa Rosa has been finalized. The price was $990,000, and the new owners took over the house in August. The house was built in 1979 and has a living area of 2,488 square feet. The price per square foot was $398.

8102 Oakmont Drive, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

7. $995,000-single-family residence at 8102 Oakmont Drive

The property at 8102 Oakmont Drive in Santa Rosa has new owners. The price was $995,000. The house was built in 1988 and has a living area of 2,188 square feet. The price per square foot is $455.

6. $995,500-single-family residence at 338 Encina Court

The 2,064 square-foot single-family house at 338 Encina Court in Santa Rosa has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in August and the total purchase price was $995,500, $482 per square foot. The house was built in 1968.

4705 Stonehedge Drive, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

5. $1.1 million-detached house at 4705 Stonehedge Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 4705 Stonehedge Drive in Santa Rosa. The price was $1,100,000 and the new owners took over the house in August. The house was built in 1994 and the living area totals 2,313 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $476.

4. $1.1 million-single-family home at 4971 Ponderosa Drive

The sale of the detached house at 4971 Ponderosa Drive in Santa Rosa has been finalized. The price was $1,119,000, and the house changed hands in August. The house was built in 1972 and has a living area of 1,791 square feet. The price per square foot was $625.

3. $1.5 million-single-family house at 2561 Barona Place

The property at 2561 Barona Place in Santa Rosa has new owners. The price was $1,495,000. The house was built in 1968 and has a living area of 1,995 square feet. The price per square foot is $749.

3118 Montecito Meadow Drive, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

2. $1.7 million-detached house at 3118 Montecito Meadow Drive

The sale of the single family residence at 3118 Montecito Meadow Drive in Santa Rosa has been finalized. The price was $1,675,000, and the new owners took over the house in July. The house was built in 1988 and has a living area of 2,994 square feet. The price per square foot was $559.

1055 Blue Oak Place, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

1. $1.7 million-single-family residence at 1055 Blue Oak Place

The property at 1055 Blue Oak Place in Santa Rosa has new owners. The price was $1,680,000. The house was built in 1990 and has a living area of 3,848 square feet. The price per square foot is $437.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.