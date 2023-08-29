Top 10 most expensive homes sold in Santa Rosa last week

A house in Santa Rosa that sold for $3 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Santa Rosa in the past week.

In total, 16 residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $863,875. The average price per square foot ended up at $512.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Aug. 20 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

2512 Cedar Berry Avenue, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

10. $660,000-single-family house at 2512 Cedar Berry Ave.

The sale of the single family residence at 2512 Cedar Berry Ave. in Santa Rosa has been finalized. The price was $660,000, and the new owners took over the house in August. The house was built in 2001 and has a living area of 1,198 square feet. The price per square foot was $551.

2594 Tanzanite Place, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

9. $660,000-single-family residence at 2594 Tanzanite Place

The property at 2594 Tanzanite Place in Santa Rosa has new owners. The price was $660,000. The house was built in 2005 and has a living area of 1,277 square feet. The price per square foot is $517.

1191 Putney Drive, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

8. $665,000-single-family home at 1191 Putney Drive

The 1,908 square-foot detached house at 1191 Putney Drive in Santa Rosa has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in August and the total purchase price was $665,000, $349 per square foot. The house was built in 1984.

7347 Oak Leaf Drive, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

7. $690,000-detached house at 7347 Oak Leaf Drive

The 1,301 square-foot single-family house at 7347 Oak Leaf Drive in Santa Rosa has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in August and the total purchase price was $690,000, $530 per square foot. The house was built in 1976.

3423 Montgomery Drive, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

6. $700,000-single-family home at 3423 Montgomery Drive

The sale of the single-family residence at 3423 Montgomery Drive in Santa Rosa has been finalized. The price was $700,000, and the house changed hands in August. The house was built in 1955 and has a living area of 1,242 square feet. The price per square foot was $564.

2418 Rancho Cabeza Drive, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

5. $950,000-single-family house at 2418 Rancho Cabeza Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 2418 Rancho Cabeza Drive in Santa Rosa. The price was $950,000 and the new owners took over the house in August. The house was built in 1985 and the living area totals 1,761 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $539.

6409 Meadow Creek Lane, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

4. $990,000-single-family residence at 6409 Meadow Creek Lane

The property at 6409 Meadow Creek Lane in Santa Rosa has new owners. The price was $990,000. The house was built in 1977 and has a living area of 1,955 square feet. The price per square foot is $506.

729 Montclair Drive, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

3. $1.1 million-detached house at 729 Montclair Drive

The property at 729 Montclair Drive in Santa Rosa has new owners. The price was $1,050,000. The house was built in 1977 and has a living area of 2,050 square feet. The price per square foot is $512.

421 Trail Ridge Place, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

2. $1.2 million-detached house at 421 Trail Ridge Place

The 2,212 square-foot single-family home at 421 Trail Ridge Place in Santa Rosa has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in August and the total purchase price was $1,154,000, $522 per square foot. The house was built in 1988.

1. $3 million-single-family residence at 5212 Montecito Ave.

The sale of the detached house at 5212 Montecito Ave. in Santa Rosa has been finalized. The price was $2,995,000, and the new owners took over the house in August. The house was built in 2006 and has a living area of 4,530 square feet. The price per square foot was $661.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.