Top 10 most expensive homes sold in Santa Rosa last week

A house that sold for $1.6 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Santa Rosa in the past week.

In total, 17 residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $831,059. The average price per square foot ended up at $469.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 24 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

2200 Bellevue Ranch Road, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

10. $715K, single-family house at 2200 Bellevue Ranch Road

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 2200 Bellevue Ranch Road in Santa Rosa. The price was $715,000 and the new owners took over the house in March. The house was built in 1997 and the living area totals 1,700 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $421.

1622 Edgewood Lane, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

9. $749K, single-family home at 1622 Edgewood Lane

The 1,915 square-foot single-family home at 1622 Edgewood Lane in Santa Rosa has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in March and the total purchase price was $749,000, $391 per square foot. The house was built in 1961.

931 Frazier Avenue, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

8. $790K, single-family residence at 931 Frazier Ave.

The sale of the single-family residence at 931 Frazier Ave. in Santa Rosa has been finalized. The price was $790,000, and the new owners took over the house in March. The house was built in 1940 and has a living area of 1,629 square feet. The price per square foot was $485.

7. $823K, single-family residence at 2110 Hyland Court

The sale of the single family residence at 2110 Hyland Court in Santa Rosa has been finalized. The price was $823,000, and the new owners took over the house in March. The house was built in 1955 and has a living area of 2,522 square feet. The price per square foot was $326.

985 Prospect Avenue, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

6. $830K, single-family home at 985 Prospect Ave.

The property at 985 Prospect Ave. in Santa Rosa has new owners. The price was $830,000. The house was built in 2017 and has a living area of 1,952 square feet. The price per square foot is $425.

3772 Sherbrook Drive, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

5. $850K, single-family house at 3772 Sherbrook Drive

The property at 3772 Sherbrook Drive in Santa Rosa has new owners. The price was $850,000. The house was built in 1992 and has a living area of 2,272 square feet. The price per square foot is $374.

255 Brush Creek Road, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

4. $950K, single-family residence at 255 Brush Creek Road

The 2,392 square-foot single-family home at 255 Brush Creek Road in Santa Rosa has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in March and the total purchase price was $950,000, $397 per square foot. The house was built in 1958.

1444 Great Heron Drive, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

3. $1.3 million, single-family house at 1444 Great Heron Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 1444 Great Heron Drive in Santa Rosa. The price was $1,315,000 and the new owners took over the house in March. The house was built in 2001 and the living area totals 2,876 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $457.

2414 Mendota Way, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

2. $1.5 million, single-family home at 2414 Mendota Way

The property at 2414 Mendota Way in Santa Rosa has new owners. The price was $1,500,000. The house was built in 1956 and has a living area of 2,008 square feet. The price per square foot is $747.

4809 Skycrest Court, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

1. $1.6 million, single-family house at 4809 Skycrest Court

The sale of the detached house at 4809 Skycrest Court in Santa Rosa has been finalized. The price was $1,550,000, and the house changed hands in March. The house was built in 1985 and has a living area of 2,444 square feet. The price per square foot was $634.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.