Top 10 most expensive homes sold in Santa Rosa last week

A house in Santa Rosa that sold for $2.9 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Santa Rosa in the past week.

In total, 34 residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $905,632. The average price per square foot was $465.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of June 4 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1339 Gordon Lane, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

10. $860,000-single-family residence at 1339 Gordon Lane

The property at 1339 Gordon Lane in Santa Rosa has new owners. The price was $860,000. The house was built in 2006 and has a living area of 2,570 square feet. The price per square foot is $335.

5124 Oak Park Way, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

9. $865,000-single-family home at 5124 Oak Park Way

The property at 5124 Oak Park Way in Santa Rosa has new owners. The price was $865,000. The house was built in 1966 and has a living area of 1,800 square feet. The price per square foot is $481.

1898 Bennett Meadows Lane, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

8. $925,000-detached house at 1898 Bennett Meadows Lane

The 1,829 square-foot single-family residence at 1898 Bennett Meadows Lane in Santa Rosa has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in May and the total purchase price was $925,000, $506 per square foot. The house was built in 1987.

3957 Holland Drive, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

7. $1.1 million-single-family house at 3957 Holland Drive

The sale of the single family residence at 3957 Holland Drive in Santa Rosa has been finalized. The price was $1,100,000, and the new owners took over the house in May. The house was built in 1983 and has a living area of 2,363 square feet. The price per square foot was $466.

6. $1.3 million-single-family home at 4711 Tee View Court

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 4711 Tee View Court in Santa Rosa. The price was $1,250,000 and the new owners took over the house in May. The house was built in 1983 and the living area totals 2,081 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $601.

2227 Old Ranch Place, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

5. $1.3 million-single-family house at 2227 Old Ranch Place

The sale of the single-family house at 2227 Old Ranch Place in Santa Rosa has been finalized. The price was $1,310,000, and the new owners took over the house in May. The house was built in 1991 and has a living area of 2,530 square feet. The price per square foot was $518.

3500 Midway Drive, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

4. $1.5 million-single-family residence at 3500 Midway Drive

The 3,290 square-foot detached house at 3500 Midway Drive in Santa Rosa has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in May and the total purchase price was $1,455,000, $442 per square foot. The house was built in 1952.

3. $1.5 million-detached house at 2929 Hartley Drive

The property at 2929 Hartley Drive in Santa Rosa has new owners. The price was $1,525,000. The house was built in 1955 and has a living area of 2,568 square feet. The price per square foot is $594.

5518 Pepperwood Road, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

2. $1.6 million-single-family home at 5518 Pepperwood Road

The 3,283 square-foot single-family house at 5518 Pepperwood Road in Santa Rosa has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in May and the total purchase price was $1,630,000, $496 per square foot. The house was built in 2004.

4850 Montecito Avenue, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

1. $2.9 million-single-family residence at 4850 Montecito Ave.

The 4,256 square-foot single-family home at 4850 Montecito Ave. In Santa Rosa has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in May and the total purchase price was $2,942,000, $691 per square foot. The house was built in 1958.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.