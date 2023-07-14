Top 10 most expensive homes sold in Windsor in the past 2 weeks

A house in Windsor that sold for $1.3 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Windsor in the past two weeks.

In total, 11 residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past two weeks, with an average price of $852,864. The average price per square foot ended up at $422.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded from the week of Jun. 26 to the week of July 8 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

864 Bob Crosby Way, Windsor, CA (Google Street View)

10. $657,000-single-family house at 864 Bob Crosby Way

The property at 864 Bob Crosby Way in Windsor has new owners. The price was $657,000. The house was built in 1999 and has a living area of 1,230 square feet. The price per square foot is $534.

45 Cock Robin Avenue, Windsor, CA (Google Street View)

9. $685,000-single-family home at 45 Cock Robin Ave.

The sale of the single-family home at 45 Cock Robin Ave. in Windsor has been finalized. The price was $685,000, and the new owners took over the house in June. The house was built in 1972 and has a living area of 1,120 square feet. The price per square foot was $612.

416 Emily Rose Circle, Windsor, CA (Google Street View)

8. $694,500-condominium at 416 Emily Rose Circle

The 1,954 square-foot condominium at 416 Emily Rose Circle in Windsor has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in June and the total purchase price was $694,500, $355 per square foot. The condominium was built in 2005.

417 Foxwood Court, Windsor, CA (Google Street View)

7. $840,000-single-family residence at 417 Foxwood Court

The property at 417 Foxwood Court in Windsor has new owners. The price was $840,000. The house was built in 1991 and has a living area of 2,663 square feet. The price per square foot is $315.

302 Desiree Place, Windsor, CA (Google Street View)

6. $850,000-detached house at 302 Desiree Place

The sale of the single family residence at 302 Desiree Place in Windsor has been finalized. The price was $850,000, and the new owners took over the house in June. The house was built in 1994 and has a living area of 2,079 square feet. The price per square foot was $409.

642 Chardonnay Place, Windsor, CA (Google Street View)

5. $905,000-single-family house at 642 Chardonnay Place

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 642 Chardonnay Place in Windsor. The price was $905,000 and the new owners took over the house in June. The house was built in 2005 and the living area totals 1,834 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $493.

1174 Mitchell Lane, Windsor, CA (Google Street View)

4. $925,000-detached house at 1174 Mitchell Lane

The 2,631 square-foot detached house at 1174 Mitchell Lane in Windsor has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in June and the total purchase price was $925,000, $352 per square foot. The house was built in 2001.

7831 Carano Way, Windsor, CA (Google Street View)

3. $950,000-single-family residence at 7831 Carano Way

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 7831 Carano Way in Windsor. The price was $950,000 and the new owners took over the house in June. The house was built in 2006 and the living area totals 2,535 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $375.

1342 Calabazas Drive, Windsor, CA (Google Street View)

2. $960,000-single-family home at 1342 Calabazas Drive

The sale of the single family residence at 1342 Calabazas Drive in Windsor has been finalized. The price was $960,000, and the new owners took over the house in June. The house was built in 2018 and has a living area of 2,496 square feet. The price per square foot was $385.

6150 Lockwood Drive, Windsor, CA (Google Street View)

1. $1.3 million-single-family residence at 6150 Lockwood Drive

The property at 6150 Lockwood Drive in Windsor has new owners. The price was $1,325,000. The house was built in 1983 and has a living area of 2,235 square feet. The price per square foot is $593.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.