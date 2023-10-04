Top 5 most expensive homes sold in Cloverdale last week

A house that sold for $750,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Cloverdale in the past week.

In total, five residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $625,800, $395 per square foot.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Sep. 24 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

5. $534,000, single-family home at 11 Alter Street

The property at 11 Alter Street in Cloverdale has new owners. The price was $534,000. The house was built in 1951 and has a living area of 927 square feet. The price per square foot is $576.

529 North Jefferson Street, Cloverdale, CA (Google Street View)

4. $570,000, detached house at 529 North Jefferson Street

The sale of the single-family home at 529 North Jefferson Street in Cloverdale has been finalized. The price was $570,000, and the house changed hands in September. The house was built in 1984 and has a living area of 1,064 square feet. The price per square foot was $536.

778 South Foothill Boulevard, Cloverdale, CA (Google Street View)

3. $625,000, single-family residence at 778 South Foothill Blvd.

The sale of the single family residence at 778 South Foothill Blvd. in Cloverdale has been finalized. The price was $625,000, and the new owners took over the house in September. The house was built in 1999 and has a living area of 2,080 square feet. The price per square foot was $300.

156 Clover Springs Drive, Cloverdale, CA (Google Street View)

2. $650,000, single-family house at 156 Clover Springs Drive

The property at 156 Clover Springs Drive in Cloverdale has new owners. The price was $650,000. The house was built in 1998 and has a living area of 1,672 square feet. The price per square foot is $389.

606 Lake Street, Cloverdale, CA (Google Street View)

1. $750,000, detached house at 606 Lake Street

The 2,160 square-foot single-family house at 606 Lake Street in Cloverdale has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in September and the total purchase price was $750,000, $347 per square foot. The house was built in 1955.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.