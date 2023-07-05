Top 5 most expensive homes sold in Guerneville in the past 2 weeks

A house in Guerneville that sold for $705,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Guerneville in the past two weeks.

In total, five residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past two weeks, with an average price of $572,964, $571 per square foot.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded from the week of Jun. 19 to the week of July 1 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

19378 Hidden Valley Road, Guerneville, CA (Google Street View)

5. $440,000-single-family home at 19378 Hidden Valley Road

The sale of the single family residence at 19378 Hidden Valley Road in Guerneville has been finalized. The price was $440,000, and the new owners took over the house in June. The house was built in 1953 and has a living area of 680 square feet. The price per square foot was $647.

14650 Eastern Avenue, Guerneville, CA (Google Street View)

4. $511,818-single-family house at 14650 Eastern Ave.

The property at 14650 Eastern Ave. in Guerneville has new owners. The price was $511,818. The house was built in 1947 and has a living area of 1,168 square feet. The price per square foot is $438.

14792 Northern Avenue, Guerneville, CA (Google Street View)

3. $598,000-detached house at 14792 Northern Ave.

The 756 square-foot detached house at 14792 Northern Ave. in Guerneville has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in June and the total purchase price was $598,000, $791 per square foot. The house was built in 1952.

14758 Eagle Nest Lane, Guerneville, CA (Google Street View)

2. $610,000-single-family residence at 14758 Eagle Nest Lane

The sale of the single-family house at 14758 Eagle Nest Lane in Guerneville has been finalized. The price was $610,000, and the new owners took over the house in June. The house was built in 1930 and has a living area of 882 square feet. The price per square foot was $692.

1. $705,000-single-family home at 16003 Drake Road

The property at 16003 Drake Road in Guerneville has new owners. The price was $705,000. The house was built in 1950 and has a living area of 1,524 square feet. The price per square foot is $463.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.