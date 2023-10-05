Top 5 most expensive homes sold in Monte Rio in the past 3 weeks

A house that sold for $850,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Monte Rio in the past three weeks.

In total, five residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past three weeks, with an average price of $574,300. The average price per square foot was $465.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded from the week of Sep. 11 to the week of Sep. 30 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

5. $250,000, single-family residence at 20161 Willow Road

The property at 20161 Willow Road in Monte Rio has new owners. The price was $250,000. The house was built in 1968 and has a living area of 1,248 square feet. The price per square foot is $200.

4. $395,000, single-family house at 20245 Willow Road

The sale of the single family residence at 20245 Willow Road in Monte Rio has been finalized. The price was $395,000, and the new owners took over the house in September. The house was built in 1972 and has a living area of 524 square feet. The price per square foot was $754.

22920 Conifer Drive, Monte Rio, CA (Google Street View)

3. $685,000, detached house at 22920 Conifer Drive

The 1,125 square-foot single-family house at 22920 Conifer Drive in Monte Rio has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in September and the total purchase price was $685,000, $609 per square foot. The house was built in 1972.

20285 Alder Road, Monte Rio, CA (Google Street View)

2. $691,500, single-family home at 20285 Alder Road

The property at 20285 Alder Road in Monte Rio has new owners. The price was $691,500. The house was built in 1952 and has a living area of 1,446 square feet. The price per square foot is $478.

1. $850,000, detached house at 20566 Front Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 20566 Front Street in Monte Rio. The price was $850,000 and the new owners took over the house in September. The house was building in 1963.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.