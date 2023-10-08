Top 5 most expensive homes sold in Petaluma last week

A house that sold for $1 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Petaluma in the past week.

In total, five residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $880,700. The average price per square foot was $572.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Sep. 24 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

2209 Aaron Court, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

5. $738,500, single-family house at 2209 Aaron Court

The 1,826 square-foot single-family house at 2209 Aaron Court in Petaluma has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in September and the total purchase price was $738,500, $404 per square foot. The house was built in 1984.

830 Saint Francis Drive, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

4. $865,000, single-family residence at 830 Saint Francis Drive

The 1,500 square-foot single-family home at 830 Saint Francis Drive in Petaluma has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in September and the total purchase price was $865,000, $577 per square foot. The house was built in 1968.

700 Oak Terrace, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

3. $875,000, detached house at 700 Oak Terrace

A sale has been finalized for the detached house at 700 Oak Terrace in Petaluma. The price was $875,000 and the new owners took over the house in September. The house was built in 1900 and the living area totals 768 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $1,139.

10 Highland Road, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

2. $900,000, single-family home at 10 Highland Road

The sale of the single family residence at 10 Highland Road in Petaluma has been finalized. The price was $900,000, and the new owners took over the house in September. The house was built in 1956 and has a living area of 1,848 square feet. The price per square foot was $487.

498 Hawk Drive, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

1. $1 million, single-family residence at 498 Hawk Drive

The sale of the detached house at 498 Hawk Drive in Petaluma has been finalized. The price was $1,025,000, and the new owners took over the house in September. The house was built in 2000 and has a living area of 1,745 square feet. The price per square foot was $587.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.