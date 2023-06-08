Top 5 most expensive homes sold in Sebastopol in the past 3 weeks

A house in Sebastopol that sold for $1.2 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Sebastopol in the past three weeks.

In total, five residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past three weeks, with an average price of $858,600, $689 per square foot.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded from the week of May. 15 to the week of June 4 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

6988 Redwood Avenue, Sebastopol, CA (Google Street View)

5. $630,000-detached house at 6988 Redwood Ave.

The property at 6988 Redwood Ave. In Sebastopol has new owners. The price was $630,000. The house was built in 2012 and has a living area of 1,247 square feet. The price per square foot is $505.

8259 Valley View Drive, Sebastopol, CA (Google Street View)

4. $760,000-single-family home at 8259 Valley View Drive

The sale of the single family residence at 8259 Valley View Drive in Sebastopol has been finalized. The price was $760,000, and the new owners took over the house in May. The house was built in 1973 and has a living area of 1,242 square feet. The price per square foot was $612.

568 Live Oak Avenue, Sebastopol, CA (Google Street View)

3. $825,000-single-family residence at 568 Live Oak Ave.

The property at 568 Live Oak Ave. In Sebastopol has new owners. The price was $825,000. The house was built in 1974 and has a living area of 920 square feet. The price per square foot is $897.

3190 Frei Road, Sebastopol, CA (Google Street View)

2. $875,000-single-family house at 3190 Frei Road

The 1,279 square-foot single-family home at 3190 Frei Road in Sebastopol has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in May and the total purchase price was $875,000, $684 per square foot. The house was built in 1946.

470 Zimpher Drive, Sebastopol, CA (Google Street View)

1. $1.2 million-detached house at 470 Zimpher Drive

The sale of the single-family residence at 470 Zimpher Drive in Sebastopol has been finalized. The price was $1,203,000, and the new owners took over the house in May. The house was built in 1962 and has a living area of 1,538 square feet. The price per square foot was $782.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.