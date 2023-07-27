Top 5 most expensive homes sold in Windsor last week

A house in Windsor that sold for $1.3 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Windsor in the past week.

In total, five residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $1 million, $464 per square foot.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of July 16 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

9404 Lazy Creek Drive, Windsor, CA (Google Street View)

5. $730,000-single-family residence at 9404 Lazy Creek Drive

The 1,633 square-foot single-family home at 9404 Lazy Creek Drive in Windsor has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in July and the total purchase price was $730,000, $447 per square foot. The house was built in 1991.

9575 Wellington Circle, Windsor, CA (Google Street View)

4. $849,000-detached house at 9575 Wellington Circle

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 9575 Wellington Circle in Windsor. The price was $849,000 and the new owners took over the house in July. The house was built in 1990 and the living area totals 1,990 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $427.

126 Espana Way, Windsor, CA (Google Street View)

3. $1 million-single-family home at 126 Espana Way

The property at 126 Espana Way in Windsor has new owners. The price was $1,040,000. The house was built in 1989 and has a living area of 2,057 square feet. The price per square foot is $506.

1005 Elsbree Lane, Windsor, CA (Google Street View)

2. $1.2 million-single-family house at 1005 Elsbree Lane

The sale of the detached house at 1005 Elsbree Lane in Windsor has been finalized. The price was $1,230,000, and the house changed hands in June. The house was built in 1991 and has a living area of 3,243 square feet. The price per square foot was $379.

177 Moll Drive, Windsor, CA (Google Street View)

1. $1.3 million-single-family house at 177 Moll Drive

The sale of the single family residence at 177 Moll Drive in Windsor has been finalized. The price was $1,250,000, and the new owners took over the house in July. The house was built in 1982 and has a living area of 2,058 square feet. The price per square foot was $607.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.