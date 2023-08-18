Top 6 most expensive homes sold in Healdsburg in the past 2 weeks

A house in Healdsburg that sold for $3.1 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Healdsburg in the past two weeks.

In total, six residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past two weeks, with an average price of $1.3 million. The average price per square foot was $909.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded from the week of Jul. 31 to the week of Aug. 12 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

426 North Street, Healdsburg, CA (Google Street View)

6. $485,000-condominium at 426 North Street

The property at 426 North Street in Healdsburg has new owners. The price was $485,000. The condominium was built in 1972 and has a living area of 725 square feet. The price per square foot is $669.

102 Marion Lane, Healdsburg, CA (Google Street View)

5. $795,000-single-family residence at 102 Marion Lane

The property at 102 Marion Lane in Healdsburg has new owners. The price was $795,000. The house was built in 1957 and has a living area of 704 square feet. The price per square foot is $1,129.

239 Alexandria Drive, Healdsburg, CA (Google Street View)

4. $875,000-single-family house at 239 Alexandria Drive

The 1,316 square-foot single-family home at 239 Alexandria Drive in Healdsburg has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in July and the total purchase price was $875,000, $665 per square foot. The house was built in 1978.

101 Paul Whitke Drive, Healdsburg, CA (Google Street View)

3. $975,000-detached house at 101 Paul Whitke Drive

The sale of the single-family home at 101 Paul Whitke Drive in Healdsburg has been finalized. The price was $975,000, and the house changed hands in July. The house was built in 2004 and has a living area of 1,665 square feet. The price per square foot was $586.

620 Healdsburg Avenue, Healdsburg, CA (Google Street View)

2. $1.5 million-single-family home at 620 Healdsburg Ave.

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 620 Healdsburg Ave. in Healdsburg. The price was $1,460,000 and the new owners took over the house in July. The house was built in 1899 and the living area totals 1,716 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $851.

1236 North Fitch Mountain Road, Healdsburg, CA (Google Street View)

1. $3.1 million-single-family house at 1236 North Fitch Mountain Road

The sale of the single family residence at 1236 North Fitch Mountain Road in Healdsburg has been finalized. The price was $3,050,000, and the new owners took over the house in July. The house was built in 1948 and has a living area of 2,274 square feet. The price per square foot was $1,341.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.