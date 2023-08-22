Top 7 most expensive homes sold in Cazadero in the past 10 weeks

A house in Cazadero that sold for $835,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Cazadero in the past 10 weeks.

In total, eight residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past 10 weeks, with an average price of $603,063. The average price per square foot ended up at $489.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded from the week of Mar. 13 to the week of Aug. 19 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

7. $284,500-single-family residence at 815 Austin Creek Road

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 815 Austin Creek Road in Cazadero. The price was $284,500 and the new owners took over the house in April. The house was built in 1946 and the living area totals 840 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $339.

6. $430,000-single-family home at 18 Hahn Road

The sale of the single family residence at 18 Hahn Road in Cazadero has been finalized. The price was $430,000, and the new owners took over the house in April. The house was built in 1930 and has a living area of 1,219 square feet. The price per square foot was $353.

5. $489,000-single-family house at 31 Silvia Drive

The 870 square-foot single-family residence at 31 Silvia Drive in Cazadero has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in July and the total purchase price was $489,000, $562 per square foot. The house was built in 1967.

18205 Bei Road, Cazadero, CA (Google Street View)

4. $560,000-detached house at 18205 Bei Road

The sale of the single-family residence at 18205 Bei Road in Cazadero has been finalized. The price was $560,000, and the house changed hands in July. The house was built in 1950 and has a living area of 1,040 square feet. The price per square foot was $538.

1840 Austin Creek Road, Cazadero, CA (Google Street View)

3. $750,000-single-family house at 1840 Austin Creek Road

The property at 1840 Austin Creek Road in Cazadero has new owners. The price was $750,000. The house was built in 1982 and has a living area of 1,984 square feet. The price per square foot is $378.

2. $760,000-detached house at 61 Silvia Drive

The 1,568 square-foot single-family home at 61 Silvia Drive in Cazadero has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in January and the total purchase price was $760,000, $485 per square foot. The house was built in 2001.

1865 Austin Creek Road, Cazadero, CA (Google Street View)

1. $835,000-single-family residence at 1865 Austin Creek Road

The property at 1865 Austin Creek Road in Cazadero has new owners. The price was $835,000. The house was built in 1967 and has a living area of 868 square feet. The price per square foot is $962.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.