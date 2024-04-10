Top 7 most expensive homes sold in Cotati in the past 4 weeks

A house that sold for $1.8 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Cotati in the past four weeks.

In total, eight residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past four weeks, with an average price of $917,438. The average price per square foot ended up at $464.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded from the week of Feb. 26 to the week of April 6 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

8377 Lasalle Avenue, Cotati, CA (Google Street View)

7. $430K, condominium at 8377 Lasalle Ave.

A 920 square-foot condominium at 8377 Lasalle Ave. in Cotati has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in March and the total purchase price was $430,000, $467 per square foot. The condominium was built in 1974.

6. $435K, condominium at 62 Creek Court

The property at 62 Creek Court in Cotati has new owners. The price was $435,000. The condominium was built in 1986 and has a living area of 848 square feet. The price per square foot is $513.

16 Breen Way, Cotati, CA (Google Street View)

5. $599K, single-family home at 16 Breen Way

The property at 16 Breen Way in Cotati has new owners. The price was $599,000. The house was built in 2006 and has a living area of 1,149 square feet. The price per square foot is $521.

22 Dyquisto Way, Cotati, CA (Google Street View)

4. $729K, single-family residence at 22 Dyquisto Way

A sale has been finalized for the detached house at 22 Dyquisto Way in Cotati. The price was $728,500 and the new owners took over the house in February. The house was built in 2001 and the living area totals 2,016 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $361.

3. $822K, single-family house at 434 Matteri Circle

The 1,896 square-foot single-family home at 434 Matteri Circle in Cotati has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in March and the total purchase price was $822,000, $434 per square foot. The house was built in 2006.

8907 Clothier Lane, Cotati, CA (Google Street View)

2. $1.4 million, single-family residence at 8907 Clothier Lane

The sale of the detached house at 8907 Clothier Lane in Cotati has been finalized. The price was $1,360,000, and the house changed hands in March. The house was built in 1990 and has a living area of 2,647 square feet. The price per square foot was $514.

8796 Logan Place, Cotati, CA (Google Street View)

1. $1.8 million, single-family home at 8796 Logan Place

The sale of the single family residence at 8796 Logan Place in Cotati has been finalized. The price was $1,800,000, and the new owners took over the house in March. The house was built in 2006 and has a living area of 3,830 square feet. The price per square foot was $470.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.