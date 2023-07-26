Top 7 most expensive homes sold in Guerneville in the past 2 weeks

A house in Guerneville that sold for $620,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Guerneville in the past two weeks.

In total, seven residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past two weeks, with an average price of $492,000, $431 per square foot.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded from the week of Jul. 3 to the week of July 22 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

15320 Old River Road, Guerneville, CA (Google Street View)

7. $350,000-single-family house at 15320 Old River Road

The 1,451 square-foot single-family residence at 15320 Old River Road in Guerneville has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in June and the total purchase price was $350,000, $241 per square foot. The house was built in 1947.

15310 Canyon 2 Road, Guerneville, CA (Google Street View)

6. $440,000-single-family residence at 15310 Canyon 2 Road

The sale of the single family residence at 15310 Canyon 2 Road in Guerneville has been finalized. The price was $440,000, and the new owners took over the house in June. The house was built in 1947 and has a living area of 1,030 square feet. The price per square foot was $427.

19366 Redwood Glade, Guerneville, CA (Google Street View)

5. $450,000-detached house at 19366 Redwood Glade

The sale of the single-family home at 19366 Redwood Glade in Guerneville has been finalized. The price was $450,000, and the new owners took over the house in June. The house was built in 2006 and has a living area of 818 square feet. The price per square foot was $550.

14820 Canyon Six Road, Guerneville, CA (Google Street View)

4. $485,000-single-family home at 14820 Canyon Six Road

The 750 square-foot single-family house at 14820 Canyon Six Road in Guerneville has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in July and the total purchase price was $485,000, $647 per square foot. The house was built in 1915.

19392 Hidden Valley Road, Guerneville, CA (Google Street View)

3. $500,000-single-family residence at 19392 Hidden Valley Road

The property at 19392 Hidden Valley Road in Guerneville has new owners. The price was $500,000. The house was built in 1925 and has a living area of 1,056 square feet. The price per square foot is $473.

16345 Rio Nido Road, Guerneville, CA (Google Street View)

2. $599,000-detached house at 16345 Rio Nido Road

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 16345 Rio Nido Road in Guerneville. The price was $599,000 and the new owners took over the house in June. The house was built in 1944 and the living area totals 840 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $713.

1. $620,000-single-family home at 14259 Old Cazadero Road

The property at 14259 Old Cazadero Road in Guerneville has new owners. The price was $620,000. The house was built in 1946 and has a living area of 2,030 square feet. The price per square foot is $305.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.