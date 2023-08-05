Top 7 most expensive homes sold in Healdsburg in the past 2 weeks

A house in Healdsburg that sold for $1.9 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Healdsburg in the past two weeks.

In total, seven residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past two weeks, with an average price of $1.2 million. The average price per square foot was $818.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded from the week of Jul. 17 to the week of July 29 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

2780 Hilltop Road, Healdsburg, CA (Google Street View)

7. $697,500-single-family residence at 2780 Hilltop Road

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 2780 Hilltop Road in Healdsburg. The price was $697,500 and the new owners took over the house in July. The house was built in 1938 and the living area totals 680 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $1,026.

2494 Riverview Drive, Healdsburg, CA (Google Street View)

6. $815,000-single-family home at 2494 Riverview Drive

The sale of the single-family home at 2494 Riverview Drive in Healdsburg has been finalized. The price was $815,000, and the house changed hands in June. The house was built in 1968 and has a living area of 1,096 square feet. The price per square foot was $744.

1507 Oakleaf Avenue, Healdsburg, CA (Google Street View)

5. $925,000-detached house at 1507 Oakleaf Ave.

The 1,282 square-foot detached house at 1507 Oakleaf Ave. in Healdsburg has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in July and the total purchase price was $925,000, $722 per square foot. The house was built in 1964.

1024 Harold Lane, Healdsburg, CA (Google Street View)

4. $1.1 million-single-family house at 1024 Harold Lane

The sale of the single family residence at 1024 Harold Lane in Healdsburg has been finalized. The price was $1,100,000, and the new owners took over the house in July. The house was built in 1966 and has a living area of 1,384 square feet. The price per square foot was $795.

526 Fitch Street, Healdsburg, CA (Google Street View)

3. $1.3 million-single-family home at 526 Fitch Street

The property at 526 Fitch Street in Healdsburg has new owners. The price was $1,325,000. The house was built in 1936 and has a living area of 1,052 square feet. The price per square foot is $1,260.

1104 Sunset Drive, Healdsburg, CA (Google Street View)

2. $1.6 million-single-family house at 1104 Sunset Drive

The 1,914 square-foot single-family residence at 1104 Sunset Drive in Healdsburg has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in July and the total purchase price was $1,595,000, $833 per square foot. The house was built in 1989.

1565 Rosewood Drive, Healdsburg, CA (Google Street View)

1. $1.9 million-single-family residence at 1565 Rosewood Drive

The property at 1565 Rosewood Drive in Healdsburg has new owners. The price was $1,850,000. The house was built in 2005 and has a living area of 2,740 square feet. The price per square foot is $675.

