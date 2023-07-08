Top 7 most expensive homes sold in Healdsburg in the past 3 weeks

A house in Healdsburg that sold for $1.8 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Healdsburg in the past three weeks.

In total, seven residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past three weeks, with an average price of $1.2 million. The average price per square foot was $741.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded from the week of Jun. 12 to the week of July 1 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

15 Ward Street, Healdsburg, CA (Google Street View)

7. $490,000-detached house at 15 Ward Street

The 1,393 square-foot single-family residence at 15 Ward Street in Healdsburg has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in June and the total purchase price was $490,000, $352 per square foot. The house was built in 1885.

357 School Street, Healdsburg, CA (Google Street View)

6. $750,000-single-family home at 357 School Street

The sale of the single-family home at 357 School Street in Healdsburg has been finalized. The price was $750,000, and the house changed hands in June. The house was built in 1994 and has a living area of 1,339 square feet. The price per square foot was $560.

310 Prune Tree Drive, Healdsburg, CA (Google Street View)

5. $805,000-single-family house at 310 Prune Tree Drive

The sale of the single family residence at 310 Prune Tree Drive in Healdsburg has been finalized. The price was $805,000, and the new owners took over the house in June. The house was built in 1977 and has a living area of 1,175 square feet. The price per square foot was $685.

997 Lupine Court, Healdsburg, CA (Google Street View)

4. $1.5 million-single-family residence at 997 Lupine Court

The 2,891 square-foot detached house at 997 Lupine Court in Healdsburg has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in June and the total purchase price was $1,475,000, $510 per square foot. The house was built in 2000.

310 Greens Drive, Healdsburg, CA (Google Street View)

3. $1.6 million-single-family home at 310 Greens Drive

The property at 310 Greens Drive in Healdsburg has new owners. The price was $1,620,000. The house was built in 1988 and has a living area of 1,923 square feet. The price per square foot is $842.

324 Grant Street, Healdsburg, CA (Google Street View)

2. $1.8 million-single-family house at 324 Grant Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 324 Grant Street in Healdsburg. The price was $1,750,000 and the new owners took over the house in June. The house was built in 1900 and the living area totals 1,594 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $1,098.

116 Fitch Street, Healdsburg, CA (Google Street View)

1. $1.8 million-detached house at 116 Fitch Street

The property at 116 Fitch Street in Healdsburg has new owners. The price was $1,800,000. The house was built in 1918 and has a living area of 1,398 square feet. The price per square foot is $1,288.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.