Top 8 most expensive homes sold in Healdsburg in the past 2 weeks

A house in Healdsburg that sold for $2.3 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Healdsburg in the past two weeks.

In total, eight real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past two weeks, with an average price of $1.2 million. The average price per square foot was $712.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded from the week of Apr. 10 to the week of April 23 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

308 Olive Circle, Healdsburg, CA (Google Street View)

8. $595,000-single-family house at 308 Olive Circle

The property at 308 Olive Circle in Healdsburg has new owners. The price was $595,000. The house was built in 1972 and has a living area of 1,200 square feet. The price per square foot is $496.

200 Prune Tree Drive, Healdsburg, CA (Google Street View)

7. $650,000-detached house at 200 Prune Tree Drive

The sale of the single-family residence at 200 Prune Tree Drive in Healdsburg has been finalized. The price was $650,000, and the house changed hands in March. The house was built in 1977 and has a living area of 1,380 square feet. The price per square foot was $471.

6. $915,000-single-family home at 15620 Pozzan Road

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 15620 Pozzan Road in Healdsburg. The price was $915,000 and the new owners took over the house in April. The house was built in 1950 and the living area totals 1,196 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $765.

285 Alexandria Court, Healdsburg, CA (Google Street View)

5. $1.1 million-single-family residence at 285 Alexandria Court

The property at 285 Alexandria Court in Healdsburg has new owners. The price was $1,050,000. The house was built in 1976 and has a living area of 1,572 square feet. The price per square foot is $668.

210 Lorraine Court, Healdsburg, CA (Google Street View)

4. $1.2 million-single-family home at 210 Lorraine Court

The sale of the single family residence at 210 Lorraine Court in Healdsburg has been finalized. The price was $1,237,500, and the new owners took over the house in March. The house was built in 1998 and has a living area of 2,248 square feet. The price per square foot was $550.

741 University Street, Healdsburg, CA (Google Street View)

3. $1.4 million-detached house at 741 University Street

The 1,305 square-foot single-family house at 741 University Street in Healdsburg has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in March and the total purchase price was $1,350,000, $1,034 per square foot. The house was built in 1875.

998 Lupine Court, Healdsburg, CA (Google Street View)

2. $1.4 million-single-family house at 998 Lupine Court

The 2,346 square-foot detached house at 998 Lupine Court in Healdsburg has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in March and the total purchase price was $1,446,000, $616 per square foot. The house was built in 2000.

221 Chiquita Road, Healdsburg, CA (Google Street View)

1. $2.3 million-single-family residence at 221 Chiquita Road

The sale of the single-family house at 221 Chiquita Road in Healdsburg has been finalized. The price was $2,320,000, and the new owners took over the house in April. The house was built in 2002 and has a living area of 2,177 square feet. The price per square foot was $1,066.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.