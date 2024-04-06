Top 8 most expensive homes sold in Petaluma last week

A house that sold for $3 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Petaluma in the past week.

In total, eight residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $1.2 million. The average price per square foot was $604.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 24 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1424 Sunrise Parkway, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

8. $690K, single-family residence at 1424 Sunrise Parkway

The 952 square-foot single-family residence at 1424 Sunrise Parkway in Petaluma has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in March and the total purchase price was $690,000, $725 per square foot. The house was built in 1980.

10 Arlington Drive, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

7. $710K, single-family house at 10 Arlington Drive

The property at 10 Arlington Drive in Petaluma has new owners. The price was $710,000. The house was built in 1955 and has a living area of 1,144 square feet. The price per square foot is $621.

42 Burlington Drive, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

6. $751K, single-family home at 42 Burlington Drive

The sale of the single-family home at 42 Burlington Drive in Petaluma has been finalized. The price was $751,000, and the new owners took over the house in March. The house was built in 1955 and has a living area of 1,344 square feet. The price per square foot was $559.

409 Second Street, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

5. $929K, condominium at 409 Second Street

A 1,989 square-foot condominium at 409 Second Street in Petaluma has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in March and the total purchase price was $929,000, $467 per square foot. The condominium was built in 2008.

500 Almanor Street, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

4. $965K, single-family residence at 500 Almanor Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 500 Almanor Street in Petaluma. The price was $965,000 and the new owners took over the house in March. The house was built in 1993 and the living area totals 1,992 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $484.

1053 Allen Street, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

3. $1.2 million, single-family house at 1053 Allen Street

The sale of the single family residence at 1053 Allen Street in Petaluma has been finalized. The price was $1,180,000, and the new owners took over the house in March. The house was built in 1996 and has a living area of 3,132 square feet. The price per square foot was $377.

400 West Street, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

2. $1.5 million, single-family home at 400 West Street

The property at 400 West Street in Petaluma has new owners. The price was $1,500,000. The house was built in 1925 and has a living area of 1,572 square feet. The price per square foot is $954.

26 Wallenberg Way, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

1. $3 million, single-family home at 26 Wallenberg Way

The 3,974 square-foot detached house at 26 Wallenberg Way in Petaluma has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in March and the total purchase price was $3,000,000, $755 per square foot. The house was built in 2007.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.