Top 9 most expensive homes sold in Petaluma in the past 2 weeks

A house in Petaluma that sold for $1.4 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Petaluma in the past two weeks.

In total, nine residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past two weeks, with an average price of $950,611, $492 per square foot.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded from the week of May. 8 to the week of May 21 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

30 Rio Vista Way, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

9. $630,000-detached house at 30 Rio Vista Way

The sale of the single family residence at 30 Rio Vista Way in Petaluma has been finalized. The price was $630,000, and the new owners took over the house in April. The house was built in 1950 and has a living area of 994 square feet. The price per square foot was $634.

844 Daniel Drive, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

8. $800,000-single-family residence at 844 Daniel Drive

The property at 844 Daniel Drive in Petaluma has new owners. The price was $800,000. The house was built in 1970 and has a living area of 1,469 square feet. The price per square foot is $545.

744 Ely Boulevard, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

7. $839,000-single-family home at 744 Ely Blvd.

The 2,226 square-foot single-family residence at 744 Ely Blvd. In Petaluma has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in April and the total purchase price was $839,000, $377 per square foot. The house was built in 1970.

546 Jade Street, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

6. $880,000-condominium at 546 Jade Street

A sale has been finalized for the condominium at 546 Jade Street in Petaluma. The price was $880,000 and the new owners took over the condominium in May. The condo was built in 2017 and the living area totals 2,395 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $367.

924 Hogwarts Circle, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

5. $890,000-single-family house at 924 Hogwarts Circle

The sale of the detached house at 924 Hogwarts Circle in Petaluma has been finalized. The price was $890,000, and the house changed hands in April. The house was built in 2003 and has a living area of 1,895 square feet. The price per square foot was $470.

14 Colinda Drive, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

4. $925,000-detached house at 14 Colinda Drive

The 1,366 square-foot single-family home at 14 Colinda Drive in Petaluma has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in May and the total purchase price was $925,000, $677 per square foot. The house was built in 1956.

228 White Oak Circle, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

3. $1 million-single-family home at 228 White Oak Circle

The property at 228 White Oak Circle in Petaluma has new owners. The price was $1,035,000. The house was built in 1988 and has a living area of 2,027 square feet. The price per square foot is $511.

158 Windsor Drive, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

2. $1.2 million-single-family house at 158 Windsor Drive

The property at 158 Windsor Drive in Petaluma has new owners. The price was $1,160,000. The house was built in 1990 and has a living area of 2,388 square feet. The price per square foot is $486.

609 Prospect Street, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

1. $1.4 million-single-family residence at 609 Prospect Street

The 2,618 square-foot single-family home at 609 Prospect Street in Petaluma has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in May and the total purchase price was $1,396,500, $533 per square foot. The house was built in 1961.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.