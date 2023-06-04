Top 9 most expensive homes sold in Petaluma last week

A house in Petaluma that sold for $1.2 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Petaluma in the past week.

In total, nine residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $912,222. The average price per square foot was $592.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of May 21 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

532 Williams Drive, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

9. $641,000-detached house at 532 Williams Drive

The sale of the single family residence at 532 Williams Drive in Petaluma has been finalized. The price was $641,000, and the new owners took over the house in May. The house was built in 1955 and has a living area of 1,045 square feet. The price per square foot was $613.

1512 Baywood Drive, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

8. $703,000-single-family residence at 1512 Baywood Drive

The property at 1512 Baywood Drive in Petaluma has new owners. The price was $703,000. The house was built in 1969 and has a living area of 1,498 square feet. The price per square foot is $469.

847 Cedarwood Lane, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

7. $800,000-single-family house at 847 Cedarwood Lane

The sale of the single-family residence at 847 Cedarwood Lane in Petaluma has been finalized. The price was $800,000, and the new owners took over the house in May. The house was built in 1972 and has a living area of 1,140 square feet. The price per square foot was $702.

1297 Magnolia Avenue, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

6. $850,000-single-family home at 1297 Magnolia Ave.

The 1,505 square-foot detached house at 1297 Magnolia Ave. In Petaluma has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in May and the total purchase price was $850,000, $565 per square foot. The house was built in 1965.

1669 Del Oro Circle, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

5. $920,000-single-family residence at 1669 Del Oro Circle

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 1669 Del Oro Circle in Petaluma. The price was $920,000 and the new owners took over the house in May. The house was built in 1985 and the living area totals 1,832 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $502.

74 Raymond hts., Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

4. $950,000-detached house at 74 Raymond hts.

The property at 74 Raymond hts. in Petaluma has new owners. The price was $950,000. The house was built in 1952 and has a living area of 1,563 square feet. The price per square foot is $608.

3. $1 million-single-family home at 312 Walnut Street

The 1,036 square-foot detached house at 312 Walnut Street in Petaluma has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in May and the total purchase price was $1,000,000, $965 per square foot. The house was built in 1932.

203 Cambridge Lane, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

2. $1.1 million-single-family house at 203 Cambridge Lane

The sale of the single-family home at 203 Cambridge Lane in Petaluma has been finalized. The price was $1,120,000, and the house changed hands in May. The house was built in 1999 and has a living area of 2,229 square feet. The price per square foot was $502.

401 Walnut Street, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

1. $1.2 million-single-family home at 401 Walnut Street

The 2,016 square-foot single-family house at 401 Walnut Street in Petaluma has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in May and the total purchase price was $1,226,000, $608 per square foot. The house was built in 1910.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.