Top 9 most expensive homes sold in Windsor in the past 2 weeks

A house in Windsor that sold for $1.3 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Windsor in the past two weeks.

In total, nine residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past two weeks, with an average price of $821,779. The average price per square foot was $478.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded from the week of Aug. 21 to the week of Sep. 2 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

202 Fulton Place, Windsor, CA (Google Street View)

9. $572,000, single-family home at 202 Fulton Place

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 202 Fulton Place in Windsor. The price was $572,000 and the new owners took over the house in August. The house was built in 1998 and the living area totals 1,533 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $373.

9588 Orion Drive, Windsor, CA (Google Street View)

8. $626,000, detached house at 9588 Orion Drive

The property at 9588 Orion Drive in Windsor has new owners. The price was $626,000. The house was built in 1985 and has a living area of 1,298 square feet. The price per square foot is $482.

8061 Hembree Lane, Windsor, CA (Google Street View)

7. $685,000, single-family house at 8061 Hembree Lane

The sale of the single-family home at 8061 Hembree Lane in Windsor has been finalized. The price was $685,000, and the house changed hands in August. The house was built in 1974 and has a living area of 1,125 square feet. The price per square foot was $609.

292 Dartmouth Way, Windsor, CA (Google Street View)

6. $730,000, single-family residence at 292 Dartmouth Way

The 1,550 square-foot detached house at 292 Dartmouth Way in Windsor has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in August and the total purchase price was $730,000, $471 per square foot. The house was built in 1989.

8186 Luisa Way, Windsor, CA (Google Street View)

5. $764,000, single-family house at 8186 Luisa Way

The sale of the single family residence at 8186 Luisa Way in Windsor has been finalized. The price was $764,000, and the new owners took over the house in August. The house was built in 2007 and has a living area of 1,379 square feet. The price per square foot was $554.

1216 Vintage Greens Drive, Windsor, CA (Google Street View)

4. $820,000, single-family residence at 1216 Vintage Greens Drive

The property at 1216 Vintage Greens Drive in Windsor has new owners. The price was $820,000. The house was built in 2003 and has a living area of 1,770 square feet. The price per square foot is $463.

1361 Birdie Drive, Windsor, CA (Google Street View)

3. $900,000, detached house at 1361 Birdie Drive

The 2,453 square-foot single-family house at 1361 Birdie Drive in Windsor has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in August and the total purchase price was $900,000, $367 per square foot. The house was built in 1999.

535 Piccadilly Place, Windsor, CA (Google Street View)

2. $975,000, single-family home at 535 Piccadilly Place

The sale of the single family residence at 535 Piccadilly Place in Windsor has been finalized. The price was $975,000, and the new owners took over the house in August. The house was built in 1996 and has a living area of 2,174 square feet. The price per square foot was $448.

1. $1.3 million, single-family house at 9663 Lakewood Drive

The property at 9663 Lakewood Drive in Windsor has new owners. The price was $1,324,013. The house was built in 1985 and has a living area of 2,190 square feet. The price per square foot is $605.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.