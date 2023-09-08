Top 9 most expensive homes sold in Windsor in the past 2 weeks
A house in Windsor that sold for $1.3 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Windsor in the past two weeks.
In total, nine residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past two weeks, with an average price of $821,779. The average price per square foot was $478.
The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded from the week of Aug. 21 to the week of Sep. 2 even if the property may have been sold earlier.
9. $572,000, single-family home at 202 Fulton Place
A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 202 Fulton Place in Windsor. The price was $572,000 and the new owners took over the house in August. The house was built in 1998 and the living area totals 1,533 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $373.
8. $626,000, detached house at 9588 Orion Drive
The property at 9588 Orion Drive in Windsor has new owners. The price was $626,000. The house was built in 1985 and has a living area of 1,298 square feet. The price per square foot is $482.
7. $685,000, single-family house at 8061 Hembree Lane
The sale of the single-family home at 8061 Hembree Lane in Windsor has been finalized. The price was $685,000, and the house changed hands in August. The house was built in 1974 and has a living area of 1,125 square feet. The price per square foot was $609.
6. $730,000, single-family residence at 292 Dartmouth Way
The 1,550 square-foot detached house at 292 Dartmouth Way in Windsor has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in August and the total purchase price was $730,000, $471 per square foot. The house was built in 1989.
5. $764,000, single-family house at 8186 Luisa Way
The sale of the single family residence at 8186 Luisa Way in Windsor has been finalized. The price was $764,000, and the new owners took over the house in August. The house was built in 2007 and has a living area of 1,379 square feet. The price per square foot was $554.
4. $820,000, single-family residence at 1216 Vintage Greens Drive
The property at 1216 Vintage Greens Drive in Windsor has new owners. The price was $820,000. The house was built in 2003 and has a living area of 1,770 square feet. The price per square foot is $463.
3. $900,000, detached house at 1361 Birdie Drive
The 2,453 square-foot single-family house at 1361 Birdie Drive in Windsor has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in August and the total purchase price was $900,000, $367 per square foot. The house was built in 1999.
2. $975,000, single-family home at 535 Piccadilly Place
The sale of the single family residence at 535 Piccadilly Place in Windsor has been finalized. The price was $975,000, and the new owners took over the house in August. The house was built in 1996 and has a living area of 2,174 square feet. The price per square foot was $448.
1. $1.3 million, single-family house at 9663 Lakewood Drive
The property at 9663 Lakewood Drive in Windsor has new owners. The price was $1,324,013. The house was built in 1985 and has a living area of 2,190 square feet. The price per square foot is $605.
This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.
