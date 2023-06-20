Triplex in Cloverdale sells for $1.1 million

A 2,233-square-foot house built in 1961 has changed hands. The spacious property located at 345 Lake Street in Cloverdale was sold on May 30, 2023, for $1,100,000, or $493 per square foot. The property features six bedrooms, three bathrooms, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 10,890-square-foot lot.

