Triplex in Petaluma sells for $1.2 million

327 Vallejo Street (Google Street View)

A spacious three-unit house located at 327 Vallejo Street in Petaluma has new owners.

The 2,251-square-foot property, built in 1982, was sold on Sept. 8, 2023, for $1,150,000, or $511 per square foot. This single-story triplex comprises a total of six bedrooms and three bathrooms. There is a lone fireplace indoors. Additionally, the house provides a carport.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.