Triplex in Santa Rosa sells for $1.4 million

305 10th Street (Google Street View)

A 3,565-square-foot three-unit house built in 2007 has changed hands.

The spacious property located at 305 10th Street in Santa Rosa was sold on April 24, 2024, for $1,400,000, or $393 per square foot.

This two-story triplex comprises a total of seven bedrooms and five bathrooms. There is a lone fireplace indoors. Additionally, the house features an attached two-car garage. The property is situated on a lot spanning 6,300 square feet.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

In December 2023, a 1,354-square-foot home on Lincoln Street in Santa Rosa sold for $785,000, a price per square foot of $580. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Boyce Street in Santa Rosa in June 2023 a 2,301-square-foot home was sold for $1,350,000, a price per square foot of $587. The home has 6 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

