Triplex in Santa Rosa sells for $720,000

The spacious property located at 1906 Fourth Street in Santa Rosa was sold on June 27, 2023 for $720,000, or $332 per square foot. The house, built in 1947, has an interior space of 2,168 square feet. The layout of this single-story home includes three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Additionally, the home features an attached one-car garage, offering a designated parking space and extra storage capacity. The lot of the property covers a substancial area of 0.4-acre.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.