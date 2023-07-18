Triplex in Santa Rosa sells for $770,000

A 2,024-square-foot house built in 1947 has changed hands. The spacious property located at 126 Stanford Street in Santa Rosa was sold on June 30, 2023. The $770,000 purchase price works out to $380 per square foot. This single-story house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. In addition, the house features an attached one-car garage, ensuring secure parking and storage. The lot of the property covers a substancial area of 5,662 square feet.

